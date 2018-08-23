Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Splunk +9.8% on Q2 beats, upside revenue guides

SA News Editor

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares jump 9.8% aftermarket on Q2 beats with a 39% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $430M to $432M (consensus: $427.54M) and non-GAAP operating margin of about 13%. Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of about $1.685B, raised from $1.645B (consensus: $1.65B).

Revenue breakdown: License, $200.7M (consensus: $172.2M); Services, $187.6M (consensus: $185.9M). 

Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.9%. 

Billings grew 32% Y/Y to $401.5M. 

Cash from operations was $33.5M.   

Splunk signed 550 new enterprise customers in the quarter. 

Press release.    

