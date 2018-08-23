CoreCivic buys Baltimore Social Security building for $242M

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) acquires a 540,566-square foot Social Security Administration office building in Baltimore for about $242M.

Company sees the the acquisition adding 1c-2c to 2018 FFO per share.

The facility was built to SSA specifications in 2014 under a 20-year firm term lease expiring in January 2034; lease is backed by the U.S. government through the General Services Administration.

CXW assumed $157.3M of in-place financing used to fund initial construction, carrying a fixed interest rate of 4.50% and requires monthly principal and interest payments, with a balloon payment of $40M due at maturity in February 2034.

Remainder of price was funded with liquidity available under its revolving credit facility.

Source: Press Release

