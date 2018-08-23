Stocks slip as U.S.-China trade worries weigh

Stocks edged lower in another range-bound day of trading, with the benchmark S&P 500 inching a little further away from its Jan. 26 record close.

Sentiment was dampened as a new round of U.S.-China tariffs on $16B worth of each others' goods took effect today despite two days of trade negotiations, offering investors little hope in any material progress.

"Given the restart of the talks, there was some hope that [the new tariffs] would be delayed," says Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Tomorrow's speech from Fed Chairman Powell at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium may provide investors with another reason to stop just short of record territory.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished lower, but the top-weighted tech group, which represents roughly a quarter of the broader market, advanced 0.2%.

Among the losers, materials (-0.7%), financials (-0.5%) and energy (-0.5%) were the worst performers.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing unchanged at 2.82%.

WTI crude futures also closed flat, settling at $67.83/bbl after rallying 3.1% yesterday, and the U.S. Dollar Index jumped 0.6% to 95.55 following a five-session losing streak.