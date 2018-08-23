Veeva Systems reports Q2 beats, upside guides

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) reports Q2 beats with a 25% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $215M to $216M (consensus: $210.62M) and EPS of $0.38 (consensus: $0.35).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $840M to $843M (consensus: $829.38M) and EPS of $1.47 to $1.48 (consensus: $1.37).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription Services, $169.6M (consensus: $165.2M); Professional Services and Other, $40M (consensus: $38.1M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.7%, up from last year’s 72.2%. Operating margin was up from 319% to 35.5%.

Billings were $179.3M compared to the $174.9M consensus.

