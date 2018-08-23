Brazil court lifts injunction suspending products containing glyphosate

A Brazilian court has lifted an injunction that had suspended registration of products containing glyphosate in the country, overturning an earlier court ruling.

Brazil’s solicitor general filed an appeal on Wednesday after the agriculture minister said last week that banning the popular weedkiller in the world’s largest soybean exporter would be “a disaster," as Brazil could have lost billions of dollars in agricultural commodities trade if the herbicide were banned.

Monsanto, now owned by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), is the biggest seller of glyphosate products in Brazil, where farmers use it to spray many crops.