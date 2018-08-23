Arista +5.1% on move to S&P 500; Ichor +6.5% as it heads to SmallCap 600

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 5.1% after hours following word that it's moving into the S&P 500.

The stock replaces GGP, which is set to be acquired by Brookfield Property Partners. That move is effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday.

And Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is up 6.5% on plans for a move into the S&P SmallCap 600, where it will replace Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) -- which has been suspended on Nasdaq for not meeting listing requirements.

Ichor's move is set for prior to the open of trading on Monday.