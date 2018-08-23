Equinor eyes more cost cuts at Johan Sverdrup oil field

Equinor (EQNR -1% ) believes it can further reduce development costs at the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, its executive president for technology, project and drilling tells Reuters.

EQNR already has cut development costs by NOK35B ($4.1B), more than 25%, to NOK88B, thanks to more efficient drilling and smooth execution that meant cash put aside for contingencies has not been used.

Sverdrup, which is on track to begin production in late 2019, is estimated to contain as much as 3.1B boe and could produce up to a quarter of Norway’s overall petroleum output at its peak.

The field is expected to produce up to 440K boe/day during the first stage of development, while the second phase, scheduled to start in 2022, is expected to raise output to 660K boe/day; EQNR is expected to submit a plan for the second phase, estimated to cost a preliminary NOK45B, later this month.