Nortech Systems announces stock repurchase program

Nortech Systems (NSYS +1.5% ) announced another installment of a stock repurchase program similar to the company’s inaugural repurchase program that expired last month.

The approved program authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its common stock in an amount up to $250,000 up through July 2019, in amounts of up to $62,500 per quarter.

In addition, Nortech Systems’ chairman of the board, David Kunin, has concurrently established a plan to purchase shares of Nortech common stock in an amount up to $25,000 up through July 2019.