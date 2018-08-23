Guggenheim raises MSG target amid sports spin-off plans

Guggenheim has jacked its price target on Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) based on what it sees as growing momentum for the company's entertainment wing.

In June, the company said it would explore the prospect of spinning off sports businesses including the New York Knicks and Rangers, leaving behind the live entertainment business and offering a clearer picture of assets and potential.

That's a logical step, says analyst Michael Morris, who sees venue openings and bookings growth as main drivers for the entertainment business even amid lower investor expectations for the sports teams in the coming year.

He's raised his price target to $350 from $265; that implies 17.7% upside after shares closed slightly lower today to $297.25.