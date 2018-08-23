SAIC wins spot on Naval Air Wafare Center training contract

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has won a spot on a contract for training systems from the Naval Air Warfare Center.

It's a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract that has a five-year base period and three option periods spanning four years. SAIC is one of 22 awardees.

The total value of the contract for all awardees is potentially $980M.

Work will be performed primarily in Orlando, Fla. It's also open to other Navy commands, the Defense Modeling and Simulation Office, the U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Army.