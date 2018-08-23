SAIC wins spot on Naval Air Wafare Center training contract

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has won a spot on a contract for training systems from the Naval Air Warfare Center.
It's a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract that has a five-year base period and three option periods spanning four years. SAIC is one of 22 awardees.
The total value of the contract for all awardees is potentially $980M.
Work will be performed primarily in Orlando, Fla. It's also open to other Navy commands, the Defense Modeling and Simulation Office, the U.S. Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Army.
At last check SAIC shares were up 1.7% after hours.
