Apple hiring lots of ex-Tesla employees, not just for autonomous car project

Dozens of employees have left Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) since late 2017, and not only going to work on Apple's secretive autonomous driving project, CNBC reports, citing several current and former Tesla employees and LinkedIn data.

LinkedIn data shows Apple has hired at least 46 people YTD who worked at Tesla directly before switching, as well as former Tesla Autopilot, QA, Powertrain, mechanical design and firmware engineers, and several global supply chain managers; some joined directly from Tesla, while others had been dismissed or laid off before joining Apple.

Doug Field, who left Apple for Tesla in 2013 to become Senior VP of Engineering, reportedly has returned to Apple to work on Project Titan, and several current and former Tesla employees said morale dipped among engineers and technicians when it became clear that Field was not coming back from a leave of absence, according to the report.

Tesla tells CNBC that employees are not leaving more than in recent years and voluntary attrition has decreased by a third over the last 12 months.