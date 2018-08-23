WSJ: Judge orders sale of Citgo's parent unless Venezuela posts bond

A U.S. district judge orders shares of Citgo Petroleum’s U.S.-based parent company be sold at auction unless Venezuela posts a bond, WSJ reports, threatening one of the only remaining sources of oil revenue for the cash-strapped country.

It is unclear if Venezuela or any of its entities will be able to front the funds as the country is already in widespread default on $6B in debt and has resorted to paying creditors by other means including by giving away bonds it held in reserve, increasing the likelihood of a sale sooner rather than later.

Citgo owns oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois, and any company that may acquire Citgo could sell to a major refiner; one analyst recently speculated on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) as potentially interested parties.