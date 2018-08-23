BuzzFeed: Major tech firms gathering to discuss election defense strategy

Representatives from up to a dozen major tech firms will come together privately tomorrow, BuzzFeed reports, to discuss tactics as they fight back against manipulation of their platforms in the upcoming midterm elections.

Attending the meeting, according to the report: Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) head of cybersecurity policy, who called the meeting, along with reps from Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) and others gathering at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) headquarters.

They'll all present what they've been doing to fight back against false information; discuss problems they're running into; and talk about whether the meetings should be regular with the election nearing.