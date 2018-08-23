Morrison becomes sixth Australian PM in a decade

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison has prevailed in a leadership ballot to become the country's 30th prime minister.

He's also the sixth prime minister in just a decade, replacing Malcolm Turnbull, who faced a rift in his own party that intensified heavily in recent days.

Morrison will lead the conservative party (naturally named the Liberal Party) in the next general election. He's considered among the most conservative members of the Liberals' moderate wing, mainly after the party moved further to his right.

Local market reaction is expected to be favorable, Rakuten Securities notes, with Morrison considered similar enough to Turnbull if not a bit to his right to appease more conservative members. (h/t Bloomberg)

In immediate reaction, the Aussie dollar has gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, to $0.7276. The ASX 200 is up 0.24% in Sydney, but even with that rebound the index is down more than 1% for the week.

Grant Samuel Funds' Stephen Miller tells Bloomberg that Morrison is the best result markets could have hoped for, but "ultimately it exacerbates fundamental trends that will see the Aussie go lower."

