No damages or injuries from small fire at Tesla Fremont plant

A small fire at Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Fremont factory has resulted in no injuries or damage, CEO Elon Musk says.

TV images showed damage to a tent-like structure apparently used for recycling -- not the tent deployed for Model 3 production, MarketWatch notes.

"I was just there," Musk tweeted this evening. "Cardboard being prepped for recycling along southern fence line caught fire. Super appreciate fast response by Fremont fire dept! No injuries or damage to factory."

It is the same factory where Musk, in June, accused an employee of sabotaging operations.

