FOMC's Powell due to make Jackson Hole speech

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give a speech about monetary policy in a changing economy at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Powell is expected to stay on script for the most part and ignore recent criticism from President Trump in keeping with the tradition of his predecessors. Heading into the Jackson Hole gathering, investors were pricing in a high probability of a rate hike at the FOMC's next meeting in September and a moderate chance for an increase in December.

Any surprises from Powell on the rate hike trajectory or implications of a flattening yield curve could trip up stocks and bonds on what's expected to be a very low trading volume day.

