Midterm elections could be crucial for healthcare sector

Midterms: The latest projection by Height Capital Markets has the Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives by a 5 to 15 seat margin in November's midterm elections.

"While a Democratic-controlled House would offer a material shift in tone on policy changes across the entire healthcare sector, we believe the most impactful changes would be to drug pricing policy, where Democrats would gain an upper hand in setting the drug pricing agenda in the House and moving negotiations with the Senate to the left," predicts Height.

The firm expects the Senate to stay in GOP control and prevent legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, establish a drug price gouging enforcer or require manufacturers to justify to HHS their price increases.

