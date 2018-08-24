Global EV sales up 77% in Q2

Global sales for electric vehicles rose 77% in Q2 from a year ago to 411K, according to data from Bloomberg NEF.

China accounted for more than half of the quarterly tally, while Europe accounted for 22% and North America came in with 19% global market share.

EVs accounted for a record high of 3.9% of all passenger car sales in China.

Manufacturers accounting for a significant part of the EV gains include BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), BAIC (OTC:BCCMY) and Chinese state-owned JAC Motors.

