Bitcoin flexes its crypto muscles

Crypto check: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is hanging in there, despite the rejection by the SEC of the application by ProShares for two ETFs. At last check, Bitcoin was up 1.31% over the last 24 hours to $6,526.30.

The growing dominance of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market is seen by some traders as a sign that people are seeking refuge from so-called altcoins. Bitcoin now represents 53% of the cryptocurrency market, up from a 38% share at the start of the year, according to data from CoinMarketCap.