Global stocks sleepy ahead of Jackson Hole

Asian stocks ended mixed after the lack of meaningful forward progress on U.S.-China trade talks, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index trimming 0.4% on the day and the Shanghai Composite poking out a 0.2% gain . Japan's Nikkei ended the session up 0.9% and South Korea's Kospi Index rose 0.5% .

Meanwhile, the European Stoxx 600 Index is showing a 0.1% bump and U.S. stock futures are pointing to a slight gain ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting.

