Global retailers have only two options into online China

Global retailers looking to tap into the lucrative China consumer market have almost no real choice but to partner with online beasts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), according to Bain's James Root. He said the two firms have become overwhelmingly dominant over the last four to five years to force the hands of retailers. "I'm describing a world of highly concentrated control amongst these two firms and the ecosystems around them," Root maintained.

To that point, Alibaba and Tencent own or control four out of five of China's largest hypermarket and supermarket chains.