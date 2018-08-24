WidePoint awarded new BPA task order

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) has won a new BPA task order worth ~$1.5M from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters.

Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, "This award represents approximately $1.5 million in higher-margin revenue. WidePoint is privileged to be an ongoing trusted partner for DHS. WidePoint is dedicated to providing DHS the technical innovation, expert managed services and industry insight necessary for realizing operational efficiencies within a secure environment. WidePoint continues to develop our TM2 solution to ensure that DHS receives the service and support required to fulfill its program objectives.