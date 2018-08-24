EnerSys makes significant investment in Advanced Munitions Batteries Manufacturing Facilities

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its recent $6.4M investment to enhance facility and manufacturing capabilities at two of its battery manufacturing locations in response to continuing growth patterns in its aerospace and defense business segment.

The improvements include a number of technological and facilities advancements, such as large-format automated production line expansions, additional square footage to humidity-controlled dry rooms, increased electrical testing equipment, as well as expansions in other ancillary equipment including ovens, resistance welders and tooling.

The investments being made at our Horsham and Tampa facilities are part of our plan to increase our aerospace and defense business and strengthen our global leadership within this market,” Shaffer concluded.

