Nemaska Lithium receives first tranche payment of $75M from Orion under streaming agreement

Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of, Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) has received a first tranche payment of ~75M from affiliates of Orion Mine Finance II LP under the streaming agreement entered into on April 12.

The second $75M tranche will be payable upon the satisfaction of certain technical and other customary conditions that can be satisfied until December 31, 2019.

Guy Bourassa, President and CEO, commented, “We welcome this first payment and look forward to working with Orion in the coming months to bring in the second tranche payment. We are also on track with the requirements to meet the conditions precedent to the Bond offering’s “Long Stop Date” of August 30, 2018 (see press release of May 30, 2018 for full details). The project execution itself is moving forward in terms of, but not limited to, engineering and construction and we are bringing in the components of the project funding as needed.”