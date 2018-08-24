Tyler Technologies expands re:Search Portal to New Mexico

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has signed an agreement with the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts for Tyler’s re:SearchNM portal.

re:SearchNM is a web-based portal that provides immediate and secure access to a consolidated database of case information.

Portal will improve access to case records for New Mexico’s legal community.

“Building off the success we’ve experienced for re:Search in Illinois and Texas, we are pleased to be expanding the portal’s availability to New Mexico as we continue to improve access to information for the legal community,” said Terry Derrick, general manager of eSolutions for Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “The transparency and accessibility that re:Search brings to clerks, judges, attorneys, and especially SRLs will increase efficiency and simplify processes.”