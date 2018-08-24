Jaguar to produce all-electric E-Type cars

Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) says it will produce an electric version of the E-Type sports car after seeing positive response from the original concept.

The automaker's Jaguar Classic unit is being tasked with converting the vehicles to electric power at a Classic Works facility in Coventry, England.

"The Jaguar E-type Zero concept not only drives and looks like an E-type, it also offers outstanding performance, with quicker acceleration than the original Series 1 E-type," reads the Jaguar press release.

The first deliveries for the E-type sports cars are planned for the summer of 2020.