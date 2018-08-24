Chemesis International to acquire 80% of Natural Ventures PR LLC

Chemesis International (OTC:CADMF) to acquire 80% of Natural Ventures PR LLC via its subsidiary Chemesis PR for $2.25M cash and $1,682,085 of stock valued at CAD$1.00 per common share,

The Company has also agreed to make a convertible loan or capital contribution to Natural Ventures in the aggregate amount of $750K on an as-needed basis for expansion purposes.

Natural Ventures is licensed to cultivate 100,000 sq. ft. of cannabis and has 35,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing floor space for high quality cannabis products. It is currently producing solvent and CO 2 based extraction for its oil-based products, and it also is producing edibles and other cannabis products.

“This acquisition gives the company access to a new consumer base as well as additional revenue opportunities. The operations in Puerto Rico unlock the ability to serve a large population for a variety of medical conditions, while being able to control costs and quality. The addition of Natural Ventures into the Chemesis family fits into our business model and growth strategy, as it will not only provide a strong benefit to our revenue stream but will unlock other opportunities in the global market place that are extremely important,” said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero.