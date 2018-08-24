Immunomedics Q4 revenues down 33%

Immunomedics (IMMU) Q4 results: Revenues: $0.4M (-33.3%); Net Loss: ($117M) (-119.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.68) (-41.7%); Quick Assets: $638.8M.

The FDA accepted BLA for sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with mTNBC and granted priority review. The action date is January 18, 2019.

A Phase 2 TROPHY U-01 study of sacituzumab govitecan was initiated in patients with locally advanced or mUC.

The Company collaborated with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate the combination of AstraZeneca’s durvalumab and sacituzumab govitecan in first-line TNBC and UC.

Immunomedics is also collaborating with Clovis Oncology to investigate the combination of Clovis’ rucaparib and sacituzumab govitecan as a treatment of patients with mTNBC and mUC.