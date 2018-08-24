Hibbett Sports lowers profit guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable sales increased 4.1% in Q2.

E-commerce sales rose to represent 8.0% of total sales.

The company saw a big jump in margins due to a lower level of clearance markdowns and leveraging of store and logistics costs. Gross margin rose 250 bps Y/Y to 31.4% of sales.

Hibbett's net loss during the quarter narrowed to $1.2M from $3.2M a year ago.

"Although we experienced continued softness in our licensed, equipment, and accessories business in the quarter, we see good momentum in branded apparel and footwear, and are very encouraged by the acceleration of our e-Commerce business," says CEO Jeff Rosenthal.

Looking ahead, Hibbett expects comparable sales to be -1.0% to +1.0% in FY19 and EPS to land in a range of $1.57 to $1.75 vs. $1.65 to $1.95 prior guidance.