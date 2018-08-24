Foot Locker down post Q2 results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 0.5% in Q2.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales increased 3.9%.

Gross margin rate increased 60 bps to 30.2%.

SG&A expense rate up 140 bps to 21.3%.

Merchandise inventories down 2.8% Y/Y to $1.25B.

Store count -83 Y/Y to 3,276.

Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "We remain optimistic that our improving product flow and depth in premium styles positions us to deliver stronger comparable sales growth in the second half of 2018."

FL -2.01% premarket.

