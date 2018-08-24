Ascendant Resources gets $5M credit line

Ascendant Resources (OTCQX:ASDRF) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, American Pacific Honduras S.A. de C.V closed a US$5M short-term revolving credit facility with Banco Financiera Comercial Hondurena S.A. based out of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The credit facility has a 12-month term from the closing date, bears interest at a rate of 8-13%, depending on currency drawn down, and is renewable on an annual basis.

The facility will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The credit facility is secured by a pledge of the Company’s real estate assets at the port of Puerto Cortés, Honduras as well as a corporate guarantee.

Press Release