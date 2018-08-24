Enbridge to acquire Spectra Energy Partners in stock deal valued at $3.3B

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) agree to a deal in which Enbridge will pay 1.111 common shares of its stock for each SEP common unit..

The ratio represents a 9.8% boost to the exchange ratio offered by Enbridge on May 17 of 1.0123 ENB shares per SEP common unit, and values the acquisition at US$3.3B (C$4.3B), based on Enbridge's closing price on Aug. 23, 2018.

SEP +2.4% in premarket trading; ENB -0.3% .

Based on the agreed exchange ratio, Enbridge would issue an estimated 91.0M Enbridge common shares in connection with the transaction, representing about 5% of the total number of Enbridge common shares outstanding.

Deal expected to close in Q4 2018.

If the transaction isn't completed before the record date of SEP's Q4 distribution, SEP is expected to pay a cash distribution to unitholders in Q4 consistent with previously disclosed guidance.

Enbridge sees no change to consolidated EBITDA after the merger because the assets held by SEP are already managed and operated by Enbridge's U.S. subsidiaries and consolidated for accounting purposes by Enbridge.

Source: Press Release

