Diageo eyeing cannabis-infused beverages

Bloomberg reports that top alcohol producer Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO), aiming to boost growth and fend off competitors, is in discussions with at least three major Canadian producers to add cannabis-infused beverages to its portfolio.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) have already moved into the space. The former is forming a joint venture with Hypothecary Corp. to develop cannabis-infused drinks while the latter increased its ownership stake in Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) to almost 40%.

According to Cowen and Company, the cannabis market is expected to generate $75B in global sales by 2030 which should significantly reduce binge drinking in the U.S.

