Maxar Technologies +6.5% on further response to Spruce Point

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) provides a further response to a recent Spruce Point Capital Management report that there would be a “100% downside risk” when investors saw that earnings were overstated by about 80%.

Maxar’s board audit committee, with the assistance of external advisors, reviewed elements of MAXR’s financial statements and disclosures tied to Spruce Point’s claims and “found no material errors.”

The board reaffirms its full confidence in the company’s management.

Read the company’s full rebuttal here.

Maxar Technologies shares are up 6.5% premarket to $36.38.

