GSRX to acquire Dispensario 420 medicinal cannabis dispensary in Puerto Rico

Project 1493 LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSRX Industries (OTCQB:GSRX) has entered into a Final Asset Purchase Agreement with Dispensarios 420, LLC to acquire the fully-licensed Dispensario 420 medicinal cannabis dispensary.
The transaction is estimated to complete in Q3.
GSRX recently received pre-qualification and preliminary approval for a medicinal cannabis manufacturing license and a medicinal cannabis transportation license, the latter of which will allow the Company to transport and deliver cannabis between Green Spirit RX dispensaries and patients’ homes in Puerto Rico.
