Johnson & Johnson buried key facts on faulty hip implant surgeries - IndianExpress

The Indian Express reports that the Indian arm of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) suppressed key facts on the harmful aftermath of surgeries conducted on hundreds of patients in the country using faulty hip replacement systems it imported and sold.

The revelation forms the core of a report by a committee set up by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to investigate complaints related to the hip implant devices sold there. Apparently, over 3,600 patients with the faulty implants remain untraceable and that at least four deaths have been reported. The revision surgery rate was actually 35%, not 12% as reported.

The Company imported and sold ASR XL Acetabular Hip System and ASR Hip Resurfacing System in country. The devices were globally recalled in 2010 but the revision surgeries started in 2014.