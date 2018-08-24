Glass Lewis recommends against LHO/Blackstone merger, Pebblebrook says

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends that LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) shareholders vote against the proposed merger with affiliates of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) says.

Pebblebrook revised its offer for LaSalle on Tuesday, boosting the cash portion of the deal to 30% from 20%.

“As the report noted, LaSalle’s claim that the only alternative to the Blackstone transaction is to run a strategic review of opportunities rather than engage with Pebblebrook’s offer is a ‘heavy-handed scare tactic’ that Glass Lewis has ‘not previously encountered in other contested situations,’ " says Pebblebrook Chairman, President, and CEO Jon Bortz.

The Glass Lewis report also questions the value of the Blackstone deal when compared with Pebblebrook's.

“We continue to believe that our August 21, 2018 offer is clearly and materially superior to the Blackstone take-under proposal, and our view is strongly supported by Glass Lewis’ recommendation,” Bortz adds.

Source: Press Release

