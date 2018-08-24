Qudian +5.5% after Q2 beat, reassures Ant Financial loss won't hurt results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) +5.5% i n premarket trading as Q2 non-GAAP income of 34 cent per ADS beat consensus estimate of 24 cents and after the company says the loss of its partnership with Ant Financial won't materially hurt its business.

Yesterday, QD fell 11% after reports that Ant Financial wasn't renewing the partnership.

Reaffirmed full-year guidance for non-GAAP net income of more than RMB 2.5B.

It pulled back on expectations for Dabai Auto unit sales. "With delinquency managed within expected ranges and volume growing healthily on the consumption credit side, we hope to grow the Dabai Auto business at a more prudent pace and lower expected unit sales from 100,000 units to between 25,000-30,000 units," says Min Luo, founder, chairman, and CEO.

Board changes: To comply with NYSE corporate governance standards, Qudian named Rong Shengwen to its board as an independent director. Du Li resigned from the board.

Source: Press Release

