VMware provides in-line Q3 guidance, raises FY outlook

VMware (NYSE:VMW) provides guidance during the earnings call with Q3 revenue expected at $2.165B (consensus: $2.16B) and EPS at $1.50 (consensus: $1.49).

Q3 licensing revenue is expected at $865M (consensus: $850.4M) and the operating margin at 33%.

FY19 guidance has revenue up about 12% to $8.82B (consensus: $8.79B; prior: $8.78B) with License revenue at $3.675B (consensus: $3.62B; prior: $3.61B). EPS expected at $6.14 (consensus: $6.09) and operating margin at 33.8%.

VMware shares are down 2.4% premarket to $151.

