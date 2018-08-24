Federal Appeals vacates patent board’s decision on ClearCorrect’s challenge to Align patent

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announces that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (PTAB) decision invalidating certain claims of Align’s patent no. 6,699,037, entitled “Method and System for Incrementally Moving Teeth”.

ClearCorrect challenged the validity of the patent in an inter partes review procedure. The Federal Circuit disagreed and set aside the obviousness determination because neither the Board’s decision nor ClearCorrect’s brief on appeal reveals substantial evidence in support of those findings.

The Federal Circuit remanded the matter to the PTAB for further proceedings consistent with its opinion.