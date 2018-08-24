NV5 acquires CALYX Engineers and Consultants

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to acquire CALYX Engineers and Consultants for $36M, completed with a combination of cash and stock.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings.

“With its experienced, successful management team and its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, CALYX will position NV5 as a leading firm offering transportation and infrastructure services in the Southeast, one of the most rapidly growing regions of the US,” commented Dickerson Wright, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “CALYX’s longstanding relationships with state departments of transportation will complement NV5’s current infrastructure services in the Northeast, Florida and the West.”