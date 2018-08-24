Grupo Supervielle slumps 12% after worse-than-expected Q2 results

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) falls 12% in premarket trading after announcing worse-than-expected Q2 results and cutting its full-year guidance.

It also disclosed a plan to streamline its consumer finance business to adjust to the new macro environment in Argentina.

Q2 attributable comprehensive income of Argentine Pesos 475.3M fell 36% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y; Q2 earnings AR$2.96 per ADR vs AR$7.91 in Q1 and AR$6.94 a year earlier.

Q2 net interest margin of 19.2% vs. 19.6% in Q1 and 21.5% a year ago.

Net interest income AR$2.90B, up 2.8% from Q1 and up 49% Y/Y.

Results were worse than expected due to lower-than-anticipated margins in its consumer finance business, softer results from banking business due to loan repricing lag, and lower trading results, including a short position its trading desk had on FX at the onset of the AR$ devaluation.

Q2 pesos/US% exchange rate 28.85 vs 20.14 in Q1 and 16.60 in Q2 2017.

Actions taken to tighten credit and streamline its consumer finance business won't be enough to offset weak Q2 results, the higher cost of funds and lower loan growth in consumer finance, says Chairman and CEO Patricio Supervielle."As a result, we are revising downwards our guidance for the year," he said. The company didn't disclose the guidance in its statement.

Consumer finance reorganization: Its four consumer finance units--Cordial Compañía Financiera, Espacio Cordial de Servicios, Tarjeta Automática, and recently acquired Micro Lending--will be managed by Juan Martin Monteverdi, current CEO of Espacio Cordial de Servicios.

As a result, Carlos Depalo is stepping down as CEO of Cordial Compañía Financiera and Tarjeta Automática and will leave the company.

Source: Press Release

