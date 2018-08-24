MiMedx's EpiFix shows effectiveness in healing diabetic foot ulcers; shares up 7% premarket

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a study evaluating EpiFix in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The data were just published in the International Wound Journal.

70% (n=77/110) of patients in the intent-to-treat group receiving weekly EpiFix experienced complete healing by week 12 compared to 50% of patients receiving standard-of-care (SOC) treatment (p=0.0338).

81% (n=79/98) of the patients receiving EpiFix who completed the study per protocol experienced complete healing by week 12 versus 55% for SOC (p=0.0093).