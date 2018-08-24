Shire announces cash tender offers for up to $2.25B outstanding notes

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG), Baxalta Incorporated, and Shire Acquisitions Investments Ireland DAC, have commenced cash tender oﬀers to purchase up to $2.25B aggregate principal amount of Baxalta's outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2020, 3.600% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2045 and SAIIDAC's outstanding 3.200% Senior Notes due 2026.

The Tender Oﬀers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 21. Tendered Notes may be withdrawn prior to, 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 7.