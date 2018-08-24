Former Sangamo exec charged with insider trading

The SEC has charged ex-Sangamo BioSciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) executive Winson Tang with insider trading, specifically, tipping a friend and associates about a 2014 agreement between the company and Biogen before the news became public.

The SEC says the people who were informed by Tang pocketed $1.5M in illegal profits from stock and option trades when the deal was announced, driving SGMO shares up 38%.

The case overlaps with a broader SEC investigation into insider trading related to one of the persons of interest, Steven Fishoff.