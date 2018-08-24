Oil prices move higher as Iran supply issue looms

Crude oil prices are tracking higher amid some "retrenching" with the U.S. dollar. Traders and analysts also have their eyes on looming supply shortages from Iran as the U.S. sanctions factor in. "Third-party reports indicate that Iranian tanker loadings are already down by around 700,000 bpd in the first half of August relative to July, which if it holds will exceed most expectations," observes Jefferies on the oil patch developments.

WTI crude oil futures +1.08% to $68.56/bbl at last check. Brent crude +1.00% to $75.48/bbl.

