Needham boosts Splunk to 35% upside on Q2 strength

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and raises the price target from $127 to $145 (35% upside) after strong Q2 results.

Analyst Jack Andrews says the best way to see Splunk’s business momentum is to “add the company’s software revenue (including both license and cloud) to the change in RPO (revenue performance obligation).”

For Q2, the calculation equates to $316M compared to $205.5M in last year’s quarter, up 54% Y/Y.

Splunk shares are up 9.1% premarket to $117.50.

Previously: Splunk +9.8% on Q2 beats, upside revenue guides (Aug. 23)