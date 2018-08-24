Opera +7.5% pre market on Q2 results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) +7.48% pre market as the company announces its first quarterly results as a public company.

Opera News average monthly active users in Q2 was 101M (+307.3% Y/Y), with standalone Opera News app active users reach 11.2M.

During the quarter, the company witnessed margin expansions, with adjusted EBITDA margin increase to 40.6% from 16% last year, and adjusted net income margin of 27.1% up from 4%.

Search revenue was $19.8M (+26.2%); Advertising revenue was $13.7M (+63.1%).

FY18 Outlook: Revenues of ~$170M-175M (growth of 32-36% over last year).

Previously: Opera reports Q2 results (Aug. 23)

Previously: Opera gains 30% on its first open (July 27)