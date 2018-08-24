Scripps launches accelerated share repurchase plan for $25M

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP +2.8% ) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $25M of its Class A common shares, allowing the company to reduce its outstanding share count.

Lisa Knutson, Scripps executive vice president and chief financial officer said, "We hope investors will appreciate the combination of income, share repurchases and long-term growth in our underlying cash flows."

Scripps is paying $25M to JPMorgan and receiving an initial delivery of approximately 1.4M shares, which is about 80 percent of the total shares of the company's common stock expected to be repurchased under the agreement.

The company expects this agreement to be completed no later than 1Q19.