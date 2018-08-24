Dueling views on monetary policy set stage for Powell's Jackson Hole speech

Ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech to a gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, WY, Friday, James Bullard makes the case for keeping interest rates where they are for the rest of the year.

Bullard, the St. Louis Federal Reserve President, is currently a nonvoting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

"I just don't see much inflation pressure. ... I'm an inflation hawk, but I just don't see that developing," he said in a CNBC interview.

Most Fed watchers expect two more rate increases this year-- one in September and another in December.

Meanwhile, Fed research economists recently posted a paper that warns policy makers against underestimating the potential effects of very low unemployment on inflation.

The gist of the paper is that by the time inflation to emerges, it might be too late to act.

“Because monetary policy acts with a lag, waiting for inflation to materialize is undesirable,” the paper said.

The paper gives an intellectual argument to back the Fed's current policy path of gradually raising rates.

While Bullard doesn't see much inflation pressure this year, he does see the economy slowing next year and 2020.

